Mamata accuses BJP of using 'money and intimidation' to influence people

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of using money and intimidation to influence people, and alleged that police atrocities against her party's workers had increased and government officials were threatening them.

In a statement shared by the Mamata AITC on social media, she claimed that district magistrates, block development officers (BDOs), and superintendents of police were being used to threaten people.

"The BJP is using money and intimidation to influence people. Since yesterday, police atrocities have increased so much," Banerjee said.

She also claimed that while the BJP government was providing legal documents like stamp papers and notarised affidavits to people, similar facilities were being blocked for her party.

"Even people who come individually are not allowed to come to my office. Can you imagine these atrocities? Are we independent? Do we have freedom in this country anymore?" Banerjee said.

“Our great leaders fought and sacrificed their lives for freedom, and today we have to witness the BJP buying people with money and threatening our workers, MLAs and MPs with jail if they join the Trinamool Congress. If you have the courage, fight politically. We have no objection to that,” the former CM asserted.

(With inputs from PTI)