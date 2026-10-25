West Bengal: 17-year-old girl allegedly raped, found dead near neighbour's residence, probe on

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds over the death of a 17-year-old girl in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. Her nude with multiple injury marks was found lying behind the residence of her neighbour at Gaighata in the district this morning.

Gaighata police station have started an investigation and one Prahlad Das (23), relative of the deceased, has been detained by police for questioning. Later, Das has been arrested and produced before the court by police officials probing the case.

After preliminary investigation, police suspected that the girl, who was a student of class XI, might have been raped and murdered.

According to local sources, the girl along with her family members, friends and relatives on Saturday night had gone to see a musical show in the area close her residence.

Family members claimed that she received a phone call from someone around 11.30 pm and left the venue of the show and didn’t come back. With sheer anxiety, they conducted search operations in the nearby areas throughout the night. They found her nude body carrying multiple injury marks lying behind the house of her neighbour this morning.