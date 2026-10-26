Plea in Calcutta HC challenges delimitation of Kolkata civic wards

KOLKATA: A resident of Kolkata’s Kasba area moved the Calcutta High Court on Monday challenging the delimitation of wards in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), barely a month before civic polls scheduled for the end of November.

The petitioner has sought cancellation of the delimitation process, alleging that factors such as ward topography, population discrepancies and differences in ward areas and boundaries were not adequately considered.

Advocate Shamim Ahmed, appearing for the petitioner, brought the matter to the attention of Justice Aryak Dutt of the Special Leave Bench. The Chief Justice later approved the filing of the petition, which is likely to be heard on October 28.

“The court will consider all these issues and take its decision,” Ahmed told a news portal.

In August, the West Bengal Assembly passed bills increasing the number of wards in the KMC from 144 to 209 and in the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) from 50 to 68.

The delimitation exercise had earlier triggered objections from the CPI(M), which alleged political motives and claimed that minority votes were being selectively split by dividing neighbourhoods between wards.

“Political motive is behind this delimitation,” CPI(M) Bengal leadership alleged, questioning the criteria used to create the proposed 209 wards. The party claimed that houses along narrow, 4-5ft roads had been divided between two wards, alleging that “behind this is a plan to selectively divide minority votes”.