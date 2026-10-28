Former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen arrested in alleged Durga Puja pass scam case

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen was arrested by Kolkata Police on Wednesday over alleged corruption linked to financial irregularities in the sale of entry passes for Durga Puja preview shows in Kolkata.

According to sources, police took Sen, who had held the information and cultural affairs and tourism portfolios in the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, to Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at CGO Complex.

Sen appeared at the ED office on Wednesday afternoon after being summoned by the central agency in connection with an alleged money-laundering case involving the sale of entry passes for Durga Puja preview shows.

Sen was at the CGO Complex for about four hours before Kolkata Police arrested him on the spot.

Lalbazar had summoned him several times for questioning in connection with alleged corruption cases, but he did not respond.

Police arrested Sen, a close aide of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over his alleged links to the Durga Puja ‘preview shows’ and the sale of entry passes in Kolkata, sources said.

He has been facing questioning by the ED since September in connection with the money-laundering case.

A day after conducting searches at 15 locations linked to Sen on September 29, the ED questioned him for nearly 10 hours, beginning at 11 am, at its Salt Lake CGO Complex office on September 30.

“Our officers had questioned Sen for nearly 10 hours as part of an investigation into allegations that tickets for Durga Puja events were sold at substantially higher prices. He could not give proper replies to certain questions,” ED sources said.

“We have examined the entire chain of transactions, including the collection and movement of funds, and the role of individuals associated,” the sources said.