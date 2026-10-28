Kolkata Police enters SRFTI campus as students hold torch rally over security concerns

KOLKATA: Police entered the SRFTI campus late on Tuesday night after agitating students took out a torch rally to press for enhanced security on the institute's premises following confrontations involving right-wing groups on September 27 and October 4.

Confirming police entry, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) authorities said nearly 50 students took out a torch march without prior intimation or permission, moving through different parts of the campus, including residential areas near the guest house.

The students carrying torches and shouting intimidating slogans created an atmosphere of fear and anxiety for nearly an hour, an institute official said.

"This can’t be called a peaceful protest. They can’t just take the law into their hands and hijack the institution," the official said.

Some police personnel were still present on the campus on Wednesday morning, an institute employee said.