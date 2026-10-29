Amid SIR row, Abhishek Banerjee urges SC to restore previous WB Govt, hold fresh polls within six months

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday questioned the electoral legitimacy of the BJP government in West Bengal and urged the Supreme Court to restore the previous elected government and direct fresh elections within six months.

His remarks came after the apex court clarified that it had not yet finally adjudicated the legality of the Election Commission's use of the “logical discrepancy” category to scrutinise voter details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Reacting to the court's observations, Banerjee said that if a “manipulated mandate” could produce a full-fledged government, the present West Bengal government should be treated as “interim”.

“What a convenient democracy! If a manipulated mandate can produce a full-fledged government, what remains of electoral legitimacy?” the Diamond Harbour MP said in a social media post.