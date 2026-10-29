Former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen remanded to police custody till November 10 in Durga Puja pass scam case

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen was remanded to police custody till November 10 on Thursday in connection with an alleged money-laundering case involving financial irregularities in Durga Puja preview shows and the sale of entry passes in Kolkata.

Sen, who served as Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs and Tourism in the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, was produced before the Bankshall Court, where the state government pleader sought his custody for further investigation.

Kolkata Police arrested Sen on Wednesday over his alleged links to the case.

Police told the court that, during the inquiry, it was found that Sen had collected a huge amount of money by selling special entry passes in the name of the company massArt during the Durga Puja festivals in 2022 and 2025, using the UNESCO logo despite the international body having barred him from doing so.

The lawyer appearing for the former minister denied the police's claims and said his client had never been involved with the organisation.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded him to police custody for 10 days.

On Wednesday, police took Sen by car to Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at CGO Complex, where he had appeared that afternoon after being summoned by the central investigating agency in connection with the money-laundering case involving alleged financial irregularities surrounding Durga Puja ‘preview shows’ and the sale of special entry passes in Kolkata.

Sen was at the CGO Complex for about four hours before Kolkata Police arrested him from the spot.

Earlier, Lalbazar had summoned Sen, a close aide of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, several times for police questioning over alleged corruption charges, but he did not respond.