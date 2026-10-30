Bhutan glacial lake bursts, triggering flood alerts in Bengal, Assam; evacuations underway

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Bhutan has triggered a high flood alert in parts of northern West Bengal, prompting authorities to evacuate residents from vulnerable areas along the Sankosh river and its tributaries, officials said on Friday.

Residents of riverbank villages in Alipurduar district were seen leaving their homes with cattle following evacuation orders issued by the administration late Thursday night.

Water Resources Investigation and Development Minister Nisith Pramanik said the outburst occurred at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Lemthang region, sending a massive volume of water into the Mo (Mofu) river, which flows into the Sankosh.

Nearly 7.4 million cubic metres of water reportedly surged out of the breached lake, raising fears of a sudden rise in the Sankosh's water level along the West Bengal-Assam border.

"Everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sankosh river and all its connected tributaries has been asked to move to a safe distance immediately to protect their lives," Pramanik said in a video message.