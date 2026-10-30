Bhutan glacial lake bursts, triggering flood alerts in Bengal, Assam; evacuations underway

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Bhutan has triggered a high flood alert in parts of northern West Bengal, prompting authorities to evacuate residents from vulnerable areas along the Sankosh river and its tributaries, officials said on Friday.
Residents of riverbank villages in Alipurduar district were seen leaving their homes with cattle following evacuation orders issued by the administration late Thursday night.
Water Resources Investigation and Development Minister Nisith Pramanik said the outburst occurred at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Lemthang region, sending a massive volume of water into the Mo (Mofu) river, which flows into the Sankosh.
Nearly 7.4 million cubic metres of water reportedly surged out of the breached lake, raising fears of a sudden rise in the Sankosh's water level along the West Bengal-Assam border.
"Everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sankosh river and all its connected tributaries has been asked to move to a safe distance immediately to protect their lives," Pramanik said in a video message.
He also urged residents living near riverbeds in Tufanganj and adjoining areas of Cooch Behar district to move to safer locations immediately.
The administration has deployed loudspeaker announcements in riverbank settlements under the Rampur-I gram panchayat, asking residents to leave their homes and move to designated shelters.
Officials said the flood surge could reach border areas within six to eight hours, potentially inundating vulnerable settlements in West Bengal and Assam.
Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been kept on alert for rescue and relief operations, Pramanik said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast heavy rainfall in Alipurduar on Friday, raising concerns that additional rainfall could worsen the situation.
The development has also raised concerns over the Punatsangchhu hydropower project, a major India-Bhutan joint venture, as a sharp rise in river levels could pose risks to hydropower infrastructure.
In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti said the Indian Embassy had reported a GLOF in Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Punatsangchhu river basin.
Citing reports of flash floods in the river's upper reaches, the ministry warned that water levels in the Sankosh could rise suddenly in Assam's Dhubri and West Bengal's Alipurduar districts.
Meanwhile, the Assam government said it was closely monitoring the situation, with Dhubri district placed on alert over possible downstream effects of the GLOF.
The Sankosh river, which flows through Dhubri, could witness a sudden rise in water levels, prompting the district administration and disaster response teams to step up vigilance.
"The situation arising out of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in Bhutan is being closely monitored by HCM Dr @himantabiswa," the Chief Minister's Office said in a social media post.
"Team @dcofficedhubri is on ground and prepared to effectively deal with the downstream effects," it added.
An Assam State Disaster Management Authority spokesperson said the Sankosh river's water level was steady as of 6.30 am on Friday, while the district administration and response forces remained on alert.
Authorities in both districts have been asked to remain on alert, closely monitor river levels and take necessary precautionary measures.
(With inputs from PTI)