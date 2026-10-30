‘Bowing at Congress’ feet for relevance’: Suvendu Adhikari dares Mamata Banerjee to contest polls again

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday launched a sharp attack on his predecessor Mamata Banerjee, challenging her to contest another election against him and claiming that the Trinamool Congress had lost its political relevance in the state and was now seeking support from the Congress and the CPI(M).
Without naming Banerjee, Adhikari said the former chief minister, who had broken away from the Congress to form the TMC, was now seeking political relevance by “bowing at the feet” of the party she had once left.
“You should go to Delhi. There is nothing left for you in West Bengal. You are now going to Delhi instead of staying in Kolkata. You are trying to find a political foothold there by hobnobbing with the Congress and the CPI(M). She is now bowing at the feet of Congress to have political significance,” he said at a public meeting in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.
Adhikari, who has defeated Banerjee twice in electoral contests, challenged her to face him at the hustings again.
“If you have the courage, contest an election again. I have defeated you twice, and I will defeat Mamata Banerjee once more,” he said.
He also challenged Banerjee’s nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee to contest against him in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
“Abhishek, if you contest an election, I will defeat you. I will ensure that you lose by at least one vote more than the number of votes you have won by. You didn't allow free and fair elections in Bengal. If you have the courage, contest in 2029,” Adhikari said.
The chief minister accused the TMC MP of treating South 24 Parganas as his personal fiefdom and preventing free and fair panchayat elections in the district.
“Your nephew used to behave like a zamindar of South 24 Parganas and did not allow panchayat elections to take place,” he said.
Adhikari’s remarks came amid continuing political confrontations between the BJP government and the TMC following the change of government in West Bengal. The BJP has repeatedly accused the previous regime of political intimidation, corruption and institutional capture, allegations denied by the TMC.
In an apparent reference to former TMC minister and singer Indranil Sen, Adhikari issued a veiled warning to Banerjee, referring to a musical event at which the two had performed together.
“Those who have performed duets with him (Indranil Sen) will also have to go behind bars,” he said.
He also mocked the TMC leadership, claiming that Banerjee and Abhishek were no longer being invited to public and religious events. Adhikari claimed that the ruling party had earlier received invitations to around 400 Durga Puja celebrations, while opposition leaders were invited to only about 20.
“This time, nobody has invited the aunt and nephew,” he said.
Calling Banerjee and Abhishek “political liabilities”, Adhikari urged people to be patient as his government pursued action against those accused of wrongdoing.
“I know you all have a question when will the big thief be put behind bars? Don't worry, it will happen soon; just have some patience,” he said.
On allegations of post-poll violence, Adhikari urged victims who had not yet filed police complaints to do so, saying it was his responsibility, as the state’s police minister, to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.
“Those who have not filed complaints over post-poll violence should do so now. As the police minister, it is my responsibility to ensure that these criminals are sent to jail,” he said.
Adhikari also promised to recover illegally occupied land and distribute it among the poor, particularly members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
“All land that has been grabbed illegally will be recovered and distributed among the poor, including SC and ST communities,” he said.
On the Annapurna Yojana, Adhikari claimed that eligible beneficiaries were receiving assistance and assured that others who met the criteria would also be covered.
He reiterated his government's resolve to shut down illegal cattle slaughterhouses, warning that no unauthorised facility would be allowed to operate. He also warned that those involved in alleged corruption in Baruipur would be arrested and brought to justice.
Adhikari named BJP leaders Debasish Dhar, Roopa Ganguly, Papiya Adhikari and Sarbari Mukherjee, saying the four were enough to take on what he described as the “tukde-tukde gang”.
He also urged BJP workers to counter the CPI(M) and its supporters through democratic means.
(With inputs from PTI)