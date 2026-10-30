‘Bowing at Congress’ feet for relevance’: Suvendu Adhikari dares Mamata Banerjee to contest polls again

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday launched a sharp attack on his predecessor Mamata Banerjee, challenging her to contest another election against him and claiming that the Trinamool Congress had lost its political relevance in the state and was now seeking support from the Congress and the CPI(M).

Without naming Banerjee, Adhikari said the former chief minister, who had broken away from the Congress to form the TMC, was now seeking political relevance by “bowing at the feet” of the party she had once left.

“You should go to Delhi. There is nothing left for you in West Bengal. You are now going to Delhi instead of staying in Kolkata. You are trying to find a political foothold there by hobnobbing with the Congress and the CPI(M). She is now bowing at the feet of Congress to have political significance,” he said at a public meeting in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

Adhikari, who has defeated Banerjee twice in electoral contests, challenged her to face him at the hustings again.

“If you have the courage, contest an election again. I have defeated you twice, and I will defeat Mamata Banerjee once more,” he said.

He also challenged Banerjee’s nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee to contest against him in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“Abhishek, if you contest an election, I will defeat you. I will ensure that you lose by at least one vote more than the number of votes you have won by. You didn't allow free and fair elections in Bengal. If you have the courage, contest in 2029,” Adhikari said.