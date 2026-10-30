West Bengal govt alleges irregularities in Swasthya Sathi scheme, orders forensic audit

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has alleged large-scale irregularities in the Swasthya Sathi health scheme, with Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee claiming that more than 30 lakh beneficiary records could be fake.

According to sources at the state secretariat Nabanna, the irregularities came to light during door-to-door campaigns to prepare health cards under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and the state’s Chief Minister Swasthya Bima Yojona. Government employees reportedly found discrepancies while verifying beneficiary details.

Mukherjee told the media on Friday, “The scam was unfolded while government employees conducted door-to-door campaigns to prepare the health cards under Central government’s health scheme Ayushman Bharat and Chief Minister Swasthya Bima Yojona in the state.”

Alleging large-scale financial irregularities, he said, “Massive number of fake cards and beneficiaries are being found during door-to-door audit conducted by the government to collect data for the Ayushman Bharat and Chief Minister Swasthya Bima Yojona. Several agencies are involved with this racket. Funds of the Swasthya Sathi have been transferred through fake doctors, fake medical reports signed by fake doctors and fake health cards.”

“Names of 30 fake beneficiaries might be involved in the scheme. The financial irregularities may be around Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore,” the health minister claimed, adding that the investigation was at a preliminary stage and the amount could be higher.

He said a forensic audit was being conducted to establish the extent of the alleged irregularities.

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the Swasthya Sathi scheme in late 2016. It provides cashless medical benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh to every family in the state, with the government bearing the premium.

The health minister’s allegations have raised questions over the implementation of the scheme and the possible misuse of public funds. However, the extent of any financial loss has not yet been established.