CPI(M), Mamata AITC have come together to create anarchy in Bengal: CM Suvendu

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that the CPI(M) and the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress have come together to create anarchy in West Bengal. He said this was happening because of the "new-found bonhomie" between CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and former CM Mamata Banerjee.

Asserting that the CPI(M) and the Mamata AITC have become "brothers-in-arms", Adhikari said, "The two parties have come together to bring back the days of anarchy."

He alleged that the CPI(M) was "trying to spread its wings" by taking advantage of the split in the Trinamool Congress following the West Bengal assembly elections.

Criticising CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim, the chief minister said, "You had the temerity to state in Garbeta some days back that people resisted when the BJP came to attack the CPI(M)."

The chief minister said he will reopen the criminal cases against all those who allegedly went from the Garbeta CPI(M) office to hold an armed attack in Nandigram during the 2007 anti-land acquisition agitation, and those involved in the massacre of TMC supporters in Choto Angaria village in Garbeta in 2001.

"No one will be spared." Adhikari asserted while addressing a 'Save Democracy' public meeting at Garbeta in Paschim Medinipur district, which is part of the Jangalmahal region that was affected by a Maoist movement during the Left Front rule in the state.

Noting that the BJP government in West Bengal is just six months old, he said the saffron party has won by huge margins in two by-elections in Rejinagar and Nandigram and the Falta repoll.

"In the coming civic polls in Kolkata and Howrah, the Mamata Trinamool and its friend, the red party (CPI-M), who want to create unrest in India, will be demolished by the people," he said.

The CM said the BJP government has, after taking over in May, strengthened border security, gave land to the BSF for fencing of the international boundary with Bangladesh, and the state has associated itself with every welfare scheme of the Union government, from Ayushman Bharat to PM Kisan.

The chief minister said his government has increased remunerations of all workers and employees in the state.

"We will ensure that all your interests are safeguarded in the future as well," he said, maintaining that the government has given financial security to all sections of workers, from para teachers to village police volunteers.

Adhikari said his government has hiked the dearness allowance of state government employees to an extent not done by any previous dispensation in West Bengal. He alleged that MGNREGA funds were looted in the state during the previous regime.

The CM said 1.65 crore women got the benefit of the Annapurna Yojana in October, adding that remaining applicants will also be included following verification.

"Every eligible sister will be given the benefit of the Annapurna Yojana," the chief minister said, maintaining that the government that can provide funds to 1.65 crore beneficiaries is capable of giving the benefit to some lakhs more.

"Sand smuggling has stopped and its prices will also drop soon," he said, while pointing out that cattle theft has also stopped in the state.

Adhikari said his government will write to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for four-laning of the highway connecting Kharagpur with Bankura.

"It is my duty to develop Jangalmahal," he said.

The CM said the BJP government in West Bengal will function in the same manner as in 21 BJP-ruled states under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will follow the PM's principle of 'Na khaunga na khane dunga' (I will neither engage in corruption nor allow anyone else to do so)," he said.

Pointing out that several thousand recruitments have been made in the police service, the chief minister said a notification for 5,900 more police recruitments was issued on Friday.

Noting that the notification for another 9,000 recruitments in the police service will be issued in November, he said, "We will give appointments strictly on the basis of merit and eligibility."

Adhikari asserted that by May 8, 2027, when his government completes one year, one lakh recruitments will be completed by the BJP dispensation in the state. The chief minister promised to increase old-age pension for beneficiaries in the next budget.

He said that a 'janakalyan shibir' (public welfare camp) will be held in all localities in villages and in every ward in the municipal areas across the state in December to add new applicants under 'Seva Setu', a state-wide public outreach initiative launched by the West Bengal government, for old-age pension. "I will not accept the list prepared by the Mamata Banerjee government," he said.

He assured the people to make Garbeta a sub-division of Paschim Medinipur district in the next budget in 2027.

(With inputs from PTI)