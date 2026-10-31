Writers, activists and students join Kolkata march against attacks on Left book stalls

KOLKATA: Writers, artists, academics, intellectuals, students and other activists on Saturday joined a march titled ‘Walk for Books’ at Kolkata’s College Square, protesting against attacks allegedly backed by the ruling BJP on CPI(M) and other Left parties’ book stalls during the Durga Puja festival.

The stalls displayed Marxist and progressive literature and were allegedly targeted at various locations across the state.

Protesters carrying books by Rabindranath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and other literary icons, along with Marxist literature, took part in the march, which began at College Square on Saturday afternoon. No political slogans were heard during the march, and no flags or banners of political parties were seen.

Veteran academic Pabitra Sarkar, Jawhar Sircar, a retired IAS officer and former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, prominent writers, and theatre and film personalities, among others, participated in the programme.

Md Salim, CPI(M) state secretary, and party leaders Sujan Chakraborty and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya also joined the march. Participants assembled at College Square carrying books of their choice instead of conventional political flags to protest against recent attacks on Left book stalls set up near Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata and various districts across the state.

“It’s a unique protest organised by book lovers as well as civil society members. I think, the country has never seen such a unique and exceptional march to show protest against vandalism at book stalls. The initiative deserves appreciations,” said Sujan Chakraboty, a CPI(M) Central Committee member.