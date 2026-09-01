Bengal CM launches ‘Arjun Vahini’ disaster force, announces pension boost for journalists

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday launched ‘Arjun Vahini’, a force aimed at ensuring a rapid response to natural and infrastructure-related disasters in vulnerable areas across the state.

In its initial phase, ‘Arjun Vahini’ will comprise 200 personnel, primarily retired soldiers registered with the State Sainik Board and former Agniveers. The force will initially be deployed in disaster-prone areas of Kolkata, the Darjeeling hills and the Sundarbans, the Chief Minister said while announcing the initiative at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

Adhikari said the initiative would eventually be expanded and equipped with state-of-the-art technology on the lines of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The ‘Arjun Vahini’ personnel will comprise retired soldiers below the age of 40. Under the initial deployment plan, 100 personnel will be stationed in Kolkata, 50 in the Darjeeling hills and another 50 in the Sundarbans.

“Later, the force will also be deployed at major tourist destinations, including Digha, Mandarmani, Mukutmanipur, Tarapith and the Terai-Dooars region in north Bengal,” he said.

“The force will be tasked with prompting responding to disasters and emergencies. Their contract period will be for four years,” the chief minister said.

According to Adhikari, the Vahini members will be designated as ‘Veer’, while team leaders will be known as ‘Veer Nayak’.

“Veers will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000, while Veer Nayaks will receive Rs 40,000. Members of the force will also be eligible for a three per cent annual increment,” the Chief Minister said.

Given the risks associated with disaster-response operations, the government has also provided insurance coverage for members of the force.

In the event of death or serious injury, the insurance coverage will be Rs 10 lakh, while Rs 5 lakh will be payable in cases of permanent disability, Adhikari said.

Around 20 per cent reservation is being provided in these disciplined services, the Chief Minister announced.