Normal life disrupted as heavy rain lashes Kolkata, south Bengal

KOLKATA: A low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal poured heavy rain in the state capital and some south Bengal districts on Tuesday morning, disrupting normal life as waterlogging in low-lying areas threw office-hour traffic out of gear.
Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district recorded the maximum 51 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am, while Kolkata received 23 mm of rain and its neighbouring Salt Lake 40 mm during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Among other places, Panagarh recorded 50 mm of rainfall, Barrackpore 43 mm, Canning 44 mm, and Haldia 30 mm.
The intensity of rain increased as the day progressed, triggering widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas, slowing vehicular movement and causing traffic snarls across major thoroughfares, while a low-pressure area remained virtually stationary over the state's coastal belt.
Schools, office-goers and daily commuters bore the brunt of the downpour, with several stretches of roads submerged in parts of the city and adjoining districts.
The weather department forecast heavy rain over some places in Gangetic West Bengal till Wednesday morning.
The IMD said the well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal, adjoining north coastal Odisha and northwest Bay of Bengal remained static over the region, bringing heavy rain from Monday night.
The system is likely to move west-northwestward by Wednesday morning, it said.
The weather office predicted heavy rainfall in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till September 4.