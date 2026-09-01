Normal life disrupted as heavy rain lashes Kolkata, south Bengal

KOLKATA: A low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal poured heavy rain in the state capital and some south Bengal districts on Tuesday morning, disrupting normal life as waterlogging in low-lying areas threw office-hour traffic out of gear.

Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district recorded the maximum 51 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am, while Kolkata received 23 mm of rain and its neighbouring Salt Lake 40 mm during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Among other places, Panagarh recorded 50 mm of rainfall, Barrackpore 43 mm, Canning 44 mm, and Haldia 30 mm.

The intensity of rain increased as the day progressed, triggering widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas, slowing vehicular movement and causing traffic snarls across major thoroughfares, while a low-pressure area remained virtually stationary over the state's coastal belt.