CM Suvendu Adhikari drives roller to destroy banned drugs

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday drove a road roller over around two lakh bottles of banned cough syrup in Balurghat, South 24 Parganas district, as part of the ‘Drug-Free India’ campaign.

Adhikari was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Education and local BJP MP Sukanta Majumder and Health Minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee.

The bottles had been seized by police and other departments during raids. The bottles were stacked outside the office of South 24-Parganas superintendent of police.

Wearing a helmet, Adhikari drove the road roller over the bottles to prevent the banned syrup from reaching the market. Adhikari said the programme sent an important message about protecting youth from drug addiction. He said the state had seized large quantities of contraband and would make West Bengal drug-free.

In July, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma supervised the destruction of narcotics and psychotropic substances worth Rs 472.51 crore during a state-level drug disposal programme.