TMC rebel faction to contest all 209 Kolkata civic wards, set to take on BJP and rival camp

The rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, has begun preparations for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, deciding to field candidates in all 209 wards and convening a meeting of senior leaders this weekend to finalise its electoral strategy.

The move comes amid an intensifying organisational battle within the TMC, which has remained divided between the Mamata Banerjee-led Kalighat camp and the dissident faction headed by Ritabrata following the party's defeat in the Assembly elections.

According to a PTI report, speaking in the Assembly, Ritabrata said his faction would contest all 209 wards after the proposed delimitation of the Kolkata civic body.

"After delimitation, there will be 209 wards, and our candidates will fight against the BJP in every one of them," he said.

He added that the faction would contest all wards in other municipalities, including Howrah. A collective decision on the civic poll strategy will be taken at a meeting of senior leaders and those handling election-related responsibilities later this week, he said, reported PTI.