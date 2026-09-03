'Will the Home Minister act?': Abhishek's Kolkata office vandalised, TMC MP says 'BJP hooligans' behind attack

Trinamool Congress, TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that armed "BJP hooligans" vandalised the party's office on Camac Street in Kolkata in the early hours of the day, and accused the police of failing to respond promptly despite repeated complaints.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations, with its Baranagar MLA Sajal Ghosh asserting that no party worker was involved.

In a series of posts on X, Banerjee claimed that a group of armed men stormed the office around 4.30 am, assaulted those present, ransacked the premises and damaged electronic equipment.

Describing the incident as a "disgraceful assault on the rule of law", Banerjee alleged that the Kolkata Police did not reach the spot for nearly two hours despite repeated calls and emails from party workers and lawyers.

"No political party and no group of armed hooligans can be above the law," he said.