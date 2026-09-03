'Will the Home Minister act?': Abhishek's Kolkata office vandalised, TMC MP says 'BJP hooligans' behind attack

Trinamool Congress, TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that armed "BJP hooligans" vandalised the party's office on Camac Street in Kolkata in the early hours of the day, and accused the police of failing to respond promptly despite repeated complaints.
The BJP, however, rejected the allegations, with its Baranagar MLA Sajal Ghosh asserting that no party worker was involved.
In a series of posts on X, Banerjee claimed that a group of armed men stormed the office around 4.30 am, assaulted those present, ransacked the premises and damaged electronic equipment.
Describing the incident as a "disgraceful assault on the rule of law", Banerjee alleged that the Kolkata Police did not reach the spot for nearly two hours despite repeated calls and emails from party workers and lawyers.
"No political party and no group of armed hooligans can be above the law," he said.
Questioning the law and order situation in the state, Banerjee said, "If people can storm a political party office with weapons at 4.30 in the morning, assault people and vandalise property while the police remain absent, then what exactly is left of the rule of law in West Bengal?"
Calling for immediate action, the TMC leader demanded the arrest of those allegedly involved in the attack and sought accountability from the authorities. "Enough is enough. Arrest the perpetrators. Fix accountability. Act now," he said.
Sharing another video on X, Banerjee questioned whether the Governor, Union Home Minister or the Prime Minister’s Office would intervene. He also urged the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, to take “note of what is happening” and act to uphold the rule of law in West Bengal.
He also slammed Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, questioning whether he was "scared" of the TMC, and said Adhikari should resign, alleging that he had no moral authority to remain in office if the opposition continued to face such attacks in the state.
"This is not democracy. This is political thuggery," Banerjee said, adding that "every attack, every act of intimidation, every abuse of power" would be remembered.
The TMC leader also demanded a probe into who "planned, organised and directed" the alleged violence.
Meanwhile, BJP's Baranagar legislator Sajal Ghosh dismissed the allegations, saying, "I can say with responsibility that no one from the BJP is involved in this incident".
He questioned why TMC workers were present at the office at that hour and alleged that the incident was staged to remain in the political spotlight.
(With inputs from PTI)