Bengal government launches state tourism department’s brand identity and new logo

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday

launched the state tourism department’s brand identity and new logo showcasing the sector on the global map to woo tourists across the world.

The tagline for the new logo is ‘West Bengal: Where Indian Feels Different’.

The chief minister announced several projects to revive the tourism

sector in the state. Adhikari announced a Rs 500 crore package for the development of the state's tourism sector.

He said, “Tourists rush for neighbouring Sikkim through our Bengal, but we want to change this trend to attract more travel-loving people to visit our state. We will renovate and modernise all government guest houses across the state from Sundarbans to Darjeeling.”

“Our government has already decided to launch ‘water metro’ service along the Ganga in Kolkata as a major initiative to revive the commercial and tourism transport system. Kolkata will be the 17th city in the country where ‘water metro’ service will be available soon,” he added.

"With the launch of the brand identity and new logo of the state tourism department, a new chapter aiming to showcase Bengal’s huge tourism sector with its vast natural beauty, traditional culture and hospitality on the international map began today," said State Tourism Minsiter Shankar Ghosh, while addressing the programme.

State Industry Minister Tapas Roy, retired IAD and Chief Advisor to the chief minister Dr Subrata Gupta, among others, were present on the occasion.

In a bid to upgrade the tourism sector in the state, the state tourism department has decided to take several initiatives.

The tourism department has already decided to give district administrations more powers to undertake tourism development projects, while adopting a “One District, One Destination” policy to promote the state’s diverse tourism potential.