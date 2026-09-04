Bengal govt asks TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to vacate Camac Street office

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Fire Services Department on Friday served a notice directing Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to vacate his office on Camac Street, under Shakespeare Sarani police station.

The notice was served on the building owner citing inadequate fire safety measures as per departmental guidelines on the seventh and eighth floors, where the Diamond Harbour MP’s office is housed on lease.

The fire services department sent the notice to the owner in the interest of public safety, asking for proper and adequate fire safety arrangements in the building, it is learnt.

On August 27 evening, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), along with the Kolkata Police (KP), dismantled a huge allegedly unauthorised billboard of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) installed on the rooftop of Abhishek’s office.

The action came despite Abhishek, his private security personnel, office staff and TMC leader Derek O’Brien preventing the civic body team and police from entering the premises.

KMC workers armed with hammers and gas cutters dismantled the tin-sheet billboard, which was mounted on an iron-rod structure. Police registered three FIRs in connection with the scuffle that broke out at Abhishek’s office during the removal of the billboard bearing TMC signage.