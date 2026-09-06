FSSAI suspends licences of two West Bengal firms over hygiene violations

At Kailash Formulation, officials found inadequate cleaning and sanitation at the premises, along with a lack of proper hand-washing, changing and hygiene facilities for food handlers.

The company also did not maintain mandatory records relating to medical examinations, inoculation and personal hygiene of its workers, the FSSAI said.

The regulator also found that the firm had failed to maintain mandatory food safety documents. Its licence was subsequently suspended for all food business activities in the interest of public health.

At Sanecure Water Project, inspectors found poor hygiene and sanitation, inadequate pest-proofing and significant pest infestation. Rust and corrosion were also detected on equipment, according to the FSSAI.

The regulator said the action followed serious non-compliance with food safety requirements and was aimed at protecting public health.

(With inputs from PTI)