Bengal to crack down on child marriages, underage institutional deliveries

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has threatened to take strong action, including arrest, against those offenders found involved in child marriages and underage institutional births of babies.

Rattled by the spurt in the number of cases related to child marriage and underage institutional deliveries across West Bengal, the government has decided to take stern actions like arrest of offenders and withholding government benefits.

Bengal tops India in child marriage and underage institutional delivery.

While talking to reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna following a Cabinet meeting held on Monday, the Chief Minister said 60,000 instances of underage institutional delivery were reported in the first six months of this year, till June 30, and Murshidabad district topped the list with nearly 13,000 such cases in the state.

In India, the minimum age for a female must be 18 for marriage, while it is 21 for a male.

Suvendu alleged that the previous Trinamool Congress government did not share data on these cases with the Central government.

"Bengal tops India in child marriage and institutional childbirths by underage girls. Nearly 60,000 teenage institutional deliveries were reported by the state's Health Department between January 1 and June 30," he said.

Giving data, he said 12,847 institutional childbirths by underage girls were recorded in Murshidabad district alone, followed by South 24 Parganas at 4,178.