Bengal to shut liquor shops, bars on Maha Ashtami; DJ music banned during Durga Puja

Liquor shops and bars across West Bengal will remain closed on Maha Ashtami during Durga Puja, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday, announcing a series of measures aimed at ensuring peaceful and orderly celebrations.

Addressing a coordination meeting with Durga Puja committees at Milan Mela Prangan here, Adhikari said liquor would not be available anywhere in the State on the day devotees offer anjali to Goddess Durga.

“On the day when devotees offer anjali (Maha Ashtami) to Maa Durga, all liquor shops in the State will remain closed. There will be no liquor available in bars either,” he said.

The government has also imposed a complete ban on DJ music during the festivities, including immersion processions, while urging Puja committees to maintain discipline and preserve the traditional character of the festival.

Adhikari said Puja idols, pandals and themes should not hurt religious sentiments or undermine Sanatan traditions. Theme-based Pujas would be permitted, but organisers have been asked to exercise caution while choosing themes.