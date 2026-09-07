Bengal to shut liquor shops, bars on Maha Ashtami; DJ music banned during Durga Puja

Liquor shops and bars across West Bengal will remain closed on Maha Ashtami during Durga Puja, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday, announcing a series of measures aimed at ensuring peaceful and orderly celebrations.
Addressing a coordination meeting with Durga Puja committees at Milan Mela Prangan here, Adhikari said liquor would not be available anywhere in the State on the day devotees offer anjali to Goddess Durga.
“On the day when devotees offer anjali (Maha Ashtami) to Maa Durga, all liquor shops in the State will remain closed. There will be no liquor available in bars either,” he said.
The government has also imposed a complete ban on DJ music during the festivities, including immersion processions, while urging Puja committees to maintain discipline and preserve the traditional character of the festival.
Adhikari said Puja idols, pandals and themes should not hurt religious sentiments or undermine Sanatan traditions. Theme-based Pujas would be permitted, but organisers have been asked to exercise caution while choosing themes.
The administration has also restricted the use of roads for Puja-related activities. No national highway will be allowed to be blocked for a Puja, while 13 major roads in Kolkata, including Red Road and Cathedral Road, have been identified where such activities will not be permitted.
Puja inaugurations will not be allowed before the beginning of Devi Paksha, Adhikari said. Devi Paksha refers to the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Ashwin, traditionally associated with the worship of Goddess Durga.
On idol immersion, he said organisers would have to complete the process within the stipulated period before Lakshmi Puja. “There will be no forcing or threatening anyone to change the immersion date,” he said.
The State government has also planned cultural programmes in six major cities and special events at six designated immersion ghats. Arrangements will be made to facilitate Puja visits for persons with disabilities, residents of old-age homes and people living in ashrams.
An impartial jury will also be constituted for the Sharad Samman awards, with members chosen for their knowledge of the traditional, ritual and cultural aspects of Durga Puja, Adhikari said.
The meeting comes as the State prepares for its first Durga Puja under the BJP government, with the administration seeking to combine large-scale festivities with measures aimed at maintaining public order and protecting religious and cultural sentiments.
(With inputs from PTI)