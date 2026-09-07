ED searches TMC MP Nadimul Haque’s residence in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque and six other locations across Delhi, West Bengal and Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation involving Urdu newspaper Akhbar-E-Mashriq.

The ED’s Kolkata zonal office is carrying out searches at seven premises in Kolkata, Delhi and Ranchi in connection with a case against Akhbar-E-Mashriq Pvt Ltd, its director Mohd Nadimul Haque, and others.

The searches began early on Monday and are being conducted in coordination with security and state police forces. The operation covers the TMC MP’s residence, the newspaper’s office and other premises linked to the case. The searches were continuing at the time of reporting.

According to officials, the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered by the ED on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in West Bengal.