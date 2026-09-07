'Enough is enough': Calcutta HC grants interim protection to Abhishek Banerjee in three FIRs

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in three FIRs linked to alleged medical negligence at 'Sevashray' healthcare camps organised in his Diamond Harbour constituency.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed police not to take any coercive action against Banerjee till November 30 and fixed the matter for further hearing on November 23. Investigating officers have been asked to submit progress reports.

The court directed Banerjee to cooperate with the investigation and comply with notices, while ordering police to give him at least 48 hours' prior notice before questioning him. Authorities may seek modification of the order if he fails to cooperate.

During the hearing, the court expressed concern over multiple FIRs being lodged against the TMC leader by the same complainant, remarking, "Enough is enough."

Justice Bhattacharyya observed that he may consider directing that no fresh FIR be registered against Banerjee without the High Court's permission, citing a similar order passed earlier in favour of Suvendu Adhikari.