Bengal Food Row: Congress leaders file police complaints against Bageshwar Baba

KOLKATA: The much-publicised controversy related to Bengalis’ dietary habits, triggered by some comments of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, alias Bageshwar Baba, head of the Bageshwar Dham temple in Madhya Pradesh, reached the corridors of a police station in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Police complaints have been lodged separately at different police stations by Congress leaders.

A complaint has been lodged with the Bhabanipur police station under the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s assembly constituency on Tuesday against Dhirendra Krishna Shastri for allegedly “hurting the sentiments” of the people of Bengal and “hurting the sentiments” of Durga Puja with his “unruly comments”, even as the ruling party BJP tries to play down the raging controversy.

Congress leader Pradip Prasad lodged the complaint against Bageshwar Baba, urging police to take immediate action against him as per law.

Manas Sarkar, Central Kolkata District Congress President, also filed a complaint against Shastri with the Muchipara police station.

"In the presence of important dignitaries/officials/elected representatives at a function which is also patronised by like-minded people in Liluah (Howrah), Dhirendra Krishna Shastri had made unruly comments which are dangerous in nature, deeply hurting the sentiments of the Bengali people in our state,” stated the complaint lodged by Prasad, South Kolkata District Congress President.