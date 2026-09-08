ED finds Rs 60 crore 'financial irregularities' in TMC MP Nadimul Haque-linked newspaper

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detected alleged financial irregularities of around Rs 60 crore in an Urdu newspaper linked to TMC Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, officials said on Tuesday.

The 24 hour marathon searches at premises linked to Haque and his media entity began on September 7 morning and were completed early Tuesday.

"Financial records and digital documents are being examined to establish the trail of the transactions and determine the nature and source of the funds under investigation," an ED official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the central probe agency is probing alleged illegal financial transactions involving the newspaper and is examining whether some of the funds were routed through hawala channels.

During the searches, ED officials examined bank transaction records, financial documents and digital material, and questioned Haque at his residence and office in Kolkata, he said.

The ED investigators are also looking into the alleged movement of funds linked to the TMC, he said.

According to ED sources, investigators found discrepancies relating to transactions worth around Rs 60 crore for which they could not immediately find satisfactory supporting records.

The central probe agency is now examining whether the transactions were genuine business dealings or whether the funds were moved through informal channels, including hawala, the official said.