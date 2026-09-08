Low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal on Sep 11, heavy rain expected in parts of WB

KOLKATA: A low-pressure area, likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, and an active monsoon trough are set to bring heavy rain to parts of West Bengal, the IMD said on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts till Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Thunderstorms are also expected over many places in other districts of south Bengal.

The low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around September 11.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar will receive downpour over the next five days owing to an active monsoon and favourable wind pattern, the Met office said.

According to the IMD, some places across West Bengal received considerably high amounts of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Durgachak in Purba Medinipur district received the maximum precipitation at 90 mm during the period, while Kurti tea estate recorded 70 mm, Majherbari tea garden 60 mm in Jalpaiguri district and Patkapara tea estate 50 mm in Alipurduar.