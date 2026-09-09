Padma Shri awardee singer Purna Das seeks Bengal CM's intervention over alleged land grab involving TMC leader

KOLKATA: Purna Das Baul, the 93-year-old internationally acclaimed Baul singer and Padma Shree awardee, on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the latter’s outreach programme, Janata Darbar, at Salt Lake, seeking his intervention to reclaim his farmland in Birbhum district, which has allegedly been forcibly occupied by a former Trinamool Congress strongman and his associates.

Besides alleging that his farmland in Ilambazar in the district was forcibly occupied, the nonagenarian Baul singer also lodged a complaint with the chief minister on Wednesday alleging that his residence in Kolkata had been demolished.

Purna Das Baul, accompanied by his son Dibyendu Das and daughter-in-law Aditi Das, was among more than 100 people who attended the ‘Janata Darbar’ organised by Suvendu at the Bengal BJP office and submitted grievances seeking redressal.

While Purna Das Baul did not name the person allegedly occupying his land, his son identified him as 'Kesto Mandal' and alleged that he was accompanied by 'Sheikhs' involved in the land grab.

Dibyendu virtually indicated the involvement of Anubrata Mondal, alias Kesto Mandal, former Birbhum district Trinamool Congress president and a close associate of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Anubrata has distanced his political involvement with Mamata Banerjee and joined the rebel camp led by Ritrabrata Banerjee after the Trinamool Congress suffered a crushing defeat to the BJP in the assembly elections in Bengal.

"Since the day of lockdown in 2020, my farmland at Ilambazar has remained occupied by people who wield considerable influence," the internationally acclaimed singer said.