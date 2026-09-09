TMC factions clash over party name, symbol as EC calls rival camps for Sept 12 meetings ahead of bypolls

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Wednesday called rival factions of the Trinamool Congress for separate meetings on September 12 amid their ongoing tussle over control of the party, its name, assets and election symbol, days after the poll panel announced bypolls in two high-voltage Assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

The bypolls in Nandigram in East Midnapore and Rejinagar in Murshidabad will be held on October 6, with counting scheduled for October 9. The elections will be held just days before Durga Puja and are expected to be the first electoral contest between the two rival TMC factions since the party's defeat to the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The EC has granted an appointment to a five-member delegation of the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction at 11 am on September 12 at the India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management (IIIDEM) in Dwarka. The poll panel has also called the Mamata Banerjee-led faction for a meeting an hour later.

Ritabrata Banerjee, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, leads a group of around 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs who broke ranks with former chief minister Mamata Banerjee following the party's defeat to the BJP in the Assembly polls held in April.

Both factions have claimed to represent the "real" Trinamool Congress and have approached the EC seeking recognition as the legitimate leadership of the party.

The dissident faction has also staked claim to the party's name, financial assets and its original election symbol, the 'Jora Ghash Phool' (twin flowers on grass), which the party has used since its formation in 1998. It has said it would contest the upcoming bypolls using the TMC's name and symbol, while remaining prepared to fight as independents if the EC does not recognise its claim before the nomination process ends on September 16.

Akhrujjaman, the Assembly's chief whip and a member of the Ritabrata-led faction, said on Wednesday that the group would field candidates in both Nandigram and Rejinagar using the TMC's "flower and grass" symbol. The candidates' names will be announced on September 15, he said.