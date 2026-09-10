West Bengal tables Bill allowing transfer of university teachers, staff across state institutions

The West Bengal government on Thursday tabled in the state Assembly a Bill that seeks to empower the administration to transfer teaching and non-teaching staff from one state university to another.

The West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced by Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay during a special session of the Assembly.

The Bill was approved by the state Cabinet on September 8. It proposes adding a provision to Section 14A of the existing 2017 Act to allow the inter-university transfer of teaching and non-teaching employees as and when required, officials said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari described the proposed legislation as “important and necessary” and said its passage would be “historic”.

Explaining the need for the amendment, Adhikari said there was a “ground reality” that necessitated the Bill.

“Several experienced professors will go to the new universities. They will guide these universities on what the infrastructure should be like, how classes can be conducted and how they can be turned into centres of excellence,” he said.

According to Adhikari, experienced teachers could be transferred to new universities established in places such as Jhargram and Cooch Behar to facilitate the exchange of human resources.

The proposed transfer policy has, however, drawn opposition from several teachers’ associations and academics, who have raised concerns over the autonomy of universities and the possibility of selective targeting of teachers.