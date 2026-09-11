Congress names candidates for bypolls to Rejinagar, Nandigram in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The Congress on Friday named Mohammed Abdullahil Kafi and Milan Pradhan as its candidates for the by-elections to the Rejinagar and Nandigram assembly constituencies, respectively, in West Bengal.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the nominations, according to a statement issued by the party.

Kafi will contest from Rejinagar in Murshidabad district, while Pradhan has been nominated from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

Polling will take place on October 6, and the votes will be counted on October 9.

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated as Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated it and retained the Bhabanipur seat, where he defeated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

The Rejinagar seat was vacated by Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda.