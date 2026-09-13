Rebel Trinamool faction MP Basunia, MLA Sangeeta Roy face protests on return to Sitai

KOLKATA: Jagadishchandra Basunia, Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP from Cooch Behar in West Bengal, and his wife Sangeeta Roy, a Trinamool Congress MLA from Sitai, faced protests by locals soon after they reached their residence at Sitai market on Sunday amid heavy police security.

Hours after the protest, a Trinamool Congress block party office near Basunia’s residence was gutted in a fire early on Sunday. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Basunia, one of the 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who joined the NCPI in support of the BJP-led NDA in Parliament, and his wife had been forced to leave their Sitai residence around 2 am on August 11 following a protest by local residents.

According to local sources, Basunia and Sangeeta returned to Sitai around 5 am on Sunday. Protesters, including BJP workers and local residents, rushed to their residence after learning about their arrival.

The protesters alleged that Basunia had amassed crores of rupees through corrupt practices during the 15-year Trinamool Congress rule. They also alleged that he owns a rice mill and several other business establishments.

They accused him of being an opportunist and alleged that he was earlier with FB and the Trinamool Congress and was now trying to join the BJP.