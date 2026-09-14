Bengal BJP worker's body exhumed in Sandeshkhali five years after death in post-poll violence

The skeletal remains of a BJP worker allegedly killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in 2021 were exhumed following a court order, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Astik Chandra Das of Jhanjhaniya village was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress supporters who were taking out a victory procession on the day the 2021 Assembly election results were announced, the official said.

His son Subrata Das claimed the assault caused grievous injuries and they were not allowed to take his father to hospital for specialised treatment, and the man died at home.

The family also alleged that police personnel were deployed outside their house and they were forced to bury the body, and that too without a post-mortem.

After a change of guard in the state, a fresh complaint was lodged by the family, and a court ordered authorities to exhume the body, the police official said.