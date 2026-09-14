Bengal BJP worker's body exhumed in Sandeshkhali five years after death in post-poll violence

The skeletal remains of a BJP worker allegedly killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in 2021 were exhumed following a court order, a senior police officer said on Monday.
Astik Chandra Das of Jhanjhaniya village was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress supporters who were taking out a victory procession on the day the 2021 Assembly election results were announced, the official said.
His son Subrata Das claimed the assault caused grievous injuries and they were not allowed to take his father to hospital for specialised treatment, and the man died at home.
The family also alleged that police personnel were deployed outside their house and they were forced to bury the body, and that too without a post-mortem.
After a change of guard in the state, a fresh complaint was lodged by the family, and a court ordered authorities to exhume the body, the police official said.
The skeletal remains were exhumed on Sunday in the presence of a magistrate and family, he said.
Another official of Nazat police station said the entire procedure was videographed and the remains have been sent for post-mortem and forensic examination to determine the cause of death.
The family has sought a thorough probe by the CBI if needed, and stringent action against those responsible for the death.
BJP State president Samik Bhattacharya said the incident bears testimony to the atrocities BJP workers faced after the 2021 assembly elections, when the TMC registered a resounding victory.
"The police remained a silent spectator during the TMC regime that had a reign of terror. We know justice will prevail and those behind will be severely punished," he said.
Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, shot to national headlines in 2024 following protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against local TMC strongman Shajahan Shiekh.
(With inputs from PTI)