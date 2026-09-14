CPIM blames BJP for party office blaze in Bengal's West Midnapore

KOLKATA: A CPI(M) office in Chandrakona in West Midnapore district of West Bengal was allegedly ransacked and set on fire allegedly by the ruling BJP workers escalating political tension in the area on Monday.

The local BJP leadership denied the allegation and said no party worker was involved in the incident.

The CPI(M) alleged that a group of BJP workers attacked its party office on Chandrakona Road, ransacked it, threw documents outside and then set the office on fire.

The incident occurred after the CPI(M) organised a rally and procession on Chandrakona Road to protest against the deletion of voters' names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the rise in prices of essential commodities and petroleum products, and the inclusion of all women under the Annapurna Bhandar social security scheme.

CPI(M) West Midnapore district secretary Bijoy Pal, former district secretary Susanta Ghosh, state committee member Shatarup Ghosh and other leaders attended the programme.