Ritabrata camp takes on Mamata faction in Bengal bypolls as fight over TMC symbol continues

The rebel TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday named candidates for the bypolls to two Assembly seats in West Bengal, escalating its electoral battle with the Mamata Banerjee-led camp while asserting that it would contest under the official party name and symbol.

Mohammad Eteshamul Haque will contest from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, while Safiuzzaman Sheikh has been nominated from Rejinagar in Murshidabad, Ritabrata Banerjee said at a press conference at the TMC Bhavan.

"We will draw the picture of the twin flowers. It is our symbol. We will use that very symbol in both constituencies," he said, asserting that the All India Trinamool Congress would contest the bypolls on its own.

The announcement comes as the two factions continue to stake their claims to the 'twin flowers on grass' (Jora Ghash Phool) symbol and approach the Election Commission (EC) over the party's name, organisational control and assets.

The Mamata-led faction had on Sunday named Sanchita Pradhan Dey as its candidate for Nandigram and former MLA Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for Rejinagar, raising the possibility of rival nominees contesting under the same party identity and symbol.

The EC heard representatives of both factions on Saturday and subsequently sought additional documents from them. The two camps have been asked to submit the documents by September 16, the last date for filing nominations, with another hearing or meeting possible on September 17.

The symbol dispute could therefore prove as consequential as the electoral contest itself.