Two TMC factions file nominations in Bengal bypolls, await EC call on party name and symbol

Two rival factions of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday filed nominations for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls, each claiming to be the “real” TMC and laying claim to the party’s name and twin-flowers-on-grass symbol, even as the Election Commission is yet to decide which camp is entitled to use them, reported news agency PTI.

The unusual contest has put both factions in the electoral fray under competing claims to the same party identity, with the poll panel expected to address the dispute even as campaigning gets underway.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction’s Nandigram nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey filed her nomination at the Haldia sub-divisional office on Wednesday in the presence of former TMC MLA and senior leader Akhil Giri.

Dey, a schoolteacher, had emerged as the local face of the party after Giri advocated fielding a local candidate in the politically sensitive constituency.

“I have been permitted to file my nomination on the symbol of the All India Trinamool Congress signed by Mamata Banerjee. I have filed my nomination accordingly. I will carry out the election campaign as directed by the party,” Dey said, PTI reported.

Asked whether Banerjee would campaign for her in Nandigram, Dey said there had been no detailed discussion on the matter yet.

“Who will campaign for me, I do not know. The plans will now be made,” she said.

For the TMC, Nandigram carries significance beyond the arithmetic of an Assembly bypoll. The constituency was at the centre of the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement that helped propel the party towards power and contributed to the end of the Left Front’s 34-year rule in West Bengal.