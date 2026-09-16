West Bengal IPS officer shunted out after objections to her using 'Assalamualaikum,' 'Inshallah' and 'Jazakallah'

The additional SP of Kharagpur, Bushra Bano, was transferred on Monday and posted as deputy commandant of the West Bengal armed police, days after she posted a video in which she was heard using "Assalamualaikum," "Inshallah" and "Jazakallah" which draw criticism from right-wing organisations.

According to a report, an X handle, Hindu Legal Fund, had lodged a complaint with the Bengal home secretary over the video. In the complaint, the Hindu Legal Fund, found fault with the young police officer for not using "Vande Mataram" or "Jai Hind."

In her video posted on September 13 on the social media platform X, Bano elaborated how Aligarh Muslim University's Residential Coaching Academy helped her prepare for the UPSC.

According to another report, some social media accounts like The Jaipur Dialogue and the Hindu Legal Fund criticised her for using words like “assalamualaikum” (peace be unto you), as well as “inshallah”(god willing) and “jazakallah” (may god reward you).

Sudarshan News also reportedly targeted the officer, framing the matter in terms of “UPSC Jihad”.

Bano was born in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district and studied at Aligarh Muslim University, where she completed a PhD in management studies and cleared the National Eligibility Test for a Junior Research Fellowship.

She later worked as an assistant professor in Saudi Arabia before returning to India to pursue her dreams.