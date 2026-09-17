Mahua Moitra moves UN rights body over alleged exclusion of Muslim Bengal officers from Shah's events

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has approached the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues alleging that senior Muslim IAS and IPS officers in West Bengal were excluded from official events during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visits to the state on account of their religion.

In a letter to Prof Nicolas Levrat, Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Moitra alleged that three senior officers were either asked to leave or told not to attend official events on three occasions during Shah's visits in July and August.

She alleged that officers of other faiths were allowed to participate in the events.

"The one factor these three officers share, and the one factor that sets them apart from the colleagues who were permitted to remain, is their religion," Moitra said in the letter.

Moitra cited the cases of Siliguri Police Commissioner Waquar Raza, West Bengal Police's Special Task Force chief Jawed Shamim and senior IAS officer Khalil Ahmed.

The TMC MP had raised the allegations on social media a few days ago, following which a police complaint was lodged against her and she was summoned to Diamond Harbour Police Station.

Describing the alleged incidents as a pattern of "deliberate exclusion", Moitra said such conduct could have implications for the confidence and security of minority communities.

She urged the Special Rapporteur to seek an explanation from the Government of India on the reasons and authority behind the alleged exclusion.

Moitra also sought preservation of CCTV footage, tour diaries and other records related to Shah's visits.

She cited provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in her complaint.

(With inputs from PTI)