PM Modi’s birthday to be observed as Annapurna Divas in West Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 would be observed as ‘Annapurna Divas’ every year in the state.

Addressing an Annapurna Divas programme in Salt Lake, Adhikari said the day would be observed annually as the Annapurna Yojana was the “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee”. The announcement was also reported by PTI.

Without naming former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or the previous Trinamool Congress government, Adhikari said the present government had come to power not only to provide financial assistance but also to undertake reforms, including women’s empowerment, preventing child marriage and making Bengal drug-free.

“Drug-free West Bengal will be formed. Everyone should come forward to chieve the goal. Besides the drug-free state, we have come to power to prevent child marriage and child birth also. This government is not only for giving allowance but also social reforms.”

On women’s safety, Adhikari said the government had formed a commission headed by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee to inquire into atrocities against women.

“What we have done first during the four months after coming to power in the state is the formation of a commission headed by Justice Samapti Chatterjee (retired) to inquire into atrocities on women in the state. We won’t spare if mothers and sisters are attacked. This is our commitment.”