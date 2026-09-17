PM Modi’s birthday to be observed as Annapurna Divas in West Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 would be observed as ‘Annapurna Divas’ every year in the state.
Addressing an Annapurna Divas programme in Salt Lake, Adhikari said the day would be observed annually as the Annapurna Yojana was the “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee”. The announcement was also reported by PTI.
Without naming former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or the previous Trinamool Congress government, Adhikari said the present government had come to power not only to provide financial assistance but also to undertake reforms, including women’s empowerment, preventing child marriage and making Bengal drug-free.
“Drug-free West Bengal will be formed. Everyone should come forward to chieve the goal. Besides the drug-free state, we have come to power to prevent child marriage and child birth also. This government is not only for giving allowance but also social reforms.”
On women’s safety, Adhikari said the government had formed a commission headed by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee to inquire into atrocities against women.
“What we have done first during the four months after coming to power in the state is the formation of a commission headed by Justice Samapti Chatterjee (retired) to inquire into atrocities on women in the state. We won’t spare if mothers and sisters are attacked. This is our commitment.”
Adhikari said the fourth instalment of the Annapurna Yojana had been credited to the bank accounts of more than 1.5 crore women, with eligible beneficiaries receiving Rs 3,000 every month. Recent reports put the number of beneficiaries receiving the instalment at around 1.58 crore.
On the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, Adhikari said a list of more than 50 lakh beneficiaries had been prepared and that women would own the houses.
“A list of more than 50 lakh new houses under the scheme has been prepared. Women will be owners of these houses. We will make the women owners of these houses under the PMAY. Agreement will be made in their names.”
Modi, who addressed the programme virtually, said people in Bengal had been deprived of the benefits of central schemes under the previous administration and claimed work on stalled schemes had resumed. He said more than 50 lakh families had been identified to receive permanent houses.
“Together, we will build a new Bengal,” Modi said.
“The salary of the Anganwadi workers have also been hiked by Rs 5000. One thousand rupees have also been paid to women on the day of ‘Kanya Ratna Divas’ on 14 August. This amount will be Rs 2000 next year,” he added.