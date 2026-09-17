Top Maoist leader arrested in Bengal, CM says govt won't tolerate revival of 'red terror'

KOLKATA: A Special Task Force of Kolkata Police has arrested a top Maoist leader in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Thursday, asserting that his government will not tolerate the revival of 'red terror' in the state.

Adhikari commended the force in successfully tracking and apprehending Asim Mandal alias Akash, a central committee member and secretary of the West Bengal State Committee-I of CPI(Maoist), from Lalat in Patashpur area of the district.

"Evading law enforcement for more than 15 years across inter-state forest belts, his (Akash's) apprehension on the basis of sharp technical intelligence demonstrates the exceptional operational competence of our police force," Adhikari said in a social media post.