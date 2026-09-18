Mamata Banerjee moves Supreme Court against EC freeze on TMC name, ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol

Former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s decision to bar her faction from using the original All India Trinamool Congress name and its traditional ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol amid an ongoing dispute over control of the party, reported news agency ANI.

The move comes after the EC issued an interim order freezing the use of the TMC name and its reserved symbol by both rival factions for the upcoming bypolls. The Commission had said the dispute would require a substantive determination under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

On Friday, the poll panel allotted the Mamata Banerjee-led faction the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the ‘Football Player’ symbol. The rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the ‘Envelope’ symbol for the October 6 bypolls.

The EC’s arrangement is interim and will remain in force until it takes a final decision on the competing claims over the party’s identity, name and symbol. The Commission had said that there was insufficient time to complete the proceedings under Paragraph 15 before the bypolls and therefore put both factions on separate electoral footing for the time being.