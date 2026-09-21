Cong's Nandigram bypoll nominee sent to judicial custody till Oct 5 over 2007 case.

A court in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Monday remanded Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan to 14-day judicial custody in a nearly two-decade-old case registered under the Arms Act.

Pradhan was sent to judicial custody till October 5 by the Contai court, his counsel Ayan Bhattacharjee said, adding that he will challenge the order before the Calcutta High Court.

The latest remand comes after he was already sent to judicial custody by the Haldia Sub-Divisional Court on Saturday until October 3 in connection with four other pending non-bailable arrest warrants linked to cases in Nandigram dating back to 2007.

While the Nandigram police station cases against Pradhan were registered between April and Novermber, 2007, the one at Khejuri police station was lodged in July that year, officials said.

The twin court orders have, for now, effectively ended Pradhan's opportunity to canvass for himself as the campaign for the October 6 bypoll to the Nandigram assembly seat, vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, ends on October 4.

Adhikari resigned from the Nandigram seat in May, opting to retain Bhabanipur after defeating former chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the assembly poll held earlier this year.

The Haldia court order had already meant that Pradhan could, at best, get only a very brief opportunity to campaign if he secured bail. The Contai court's latest order extending custody until October 5 virtually negates even that possibility.

The cases against Pradhan stem from the violent agitation against land acquisition by then Left Front government in Nandigram and Khejuri in 2007.