Two TMC leaders arrested by Bengal Police over JP Nadda’s convoy attack in 2020

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Police arrested two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders from Magrahat Paschim in South 24 Parganas district for their alleged involvement in the attack on former BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy in December 2020, officials confirmed on Monday.

The accused, Ripon Sheikh and Sanjib Mondal, were arrested by Usthi Police Station under Diamond Harbour police district. Police said revolvers and cartridges were seized from their possession.

During the investigation, police found that the two were allegedly involved in the attack on Nadda’s convoy at Shirakol in South 24 Parganas on December 10, 2020.

Chandrasekhar Bardhan, superintendent of Diamond Harbour police district, said a resident of the Padmapukur area had lodged a complaint, claiming that he feared being killed. The complainant alleged that some criminals had targeted him before the Bengal assembly elections held in April. Ripon and Sanjib were arrested based on his complaint.

“The complainant could not register the complaint at the police station before the assembly elections because of a life threat. He lodged it after the election process was over in the state. Two persons have been arrested so far in connection with his complaint,” Bardhan said.

“We have found the two accused’s links to the attack in December 2020. The case has been reopened, and the two accused will also be brought under it. Others involved in the incident will also be arrested. No one will be spared,” the SP added.