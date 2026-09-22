Army jawan arrested for allegedly helping two Bangladeshi nationals enter West Bengal

KOLKATA: An Army jawan and two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in connection with illegal infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border at Daharkand in the Bithari-Hakimpur gram panchayat area in Swarupnagar, North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

The Army jawan, posted in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was arrested after interrogating the two Bangladeshis, Joy Barui and Baisakhi Barui, who are residents of Gopalganj district in Bangladesh. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by police, the jawan, a resident of Mogra in Hooghly district in West Bengal, might have helped the two Bangladeshi nationals cross the border at Bithari-Hakimpur.

The three accused were produced before the court in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas today.

According to police sources, Joy and Baisakhi were trying to enter India by crossing the barbed-wire fence along the border at Daharkand on Tuesday night. The on-duty BSF personnel spotted and detained them. The BSF personnel handed them over to Swarupnagar police station, sources said.

During interrogation, police came to know about the alleged involvement of the jawan from the two Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Cases have also been registered against the three under different sections of the BNS. Police are also exploring whether any other rackets are involved behind the incident.

The West Bengal BJP government, headed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has adopted the ‘3D’ policy (Detect, Delete, and Deport) to stop illegal infiltration in Bengal. Under this initiative, individuals residing illegally are being identified and placed in detention centres. Following a period of tension between the BSF and the BGB, a three-day meeting at the Director General (DG) level was held in New Delhi.