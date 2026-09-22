'Attempt to harass me': TMC MP Kirti Azad appears before West Bengal CID in extortion case

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad appeared before the West Bengal CID on Tuesday for questioning in connection with an alleged extortion and intimidation case.

Speaking to reporters outside the CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhavan, the former cricketer said he would fully cooperate with the investigation.

"I have been targeted for political reasons. An attempt is being made to harass me," he claimed.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by a businessman, who alleged that he was called to Azad's bungalow in Durgapur in May 2025, where one of the MP's associates allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from him.

The complainant also alleged that he was threatened with closure of his cooking gas business in Raniganj if he failed to pay the money.

The FIR was lodged around 15 months after the alleged incident. The matter subsequently reached the Calcutta High Court, where the CID placed audio clips related to the allegations before the court.

The court observed that the material placed before it did not prima facie provide a strong basis for the allegations and granted Azad protection from arrest for six months, while directing him to cooperate with the CID investigation.

Azad has maintained that he was not in Durgapur on the day of the alleged incident and that he had submitted his air travel records before the court to substantiate his claim.

The court also directed that if the CID required Azad to appear for questioning, he should be given at least seven days' notice or notice within the specified period.

"We will cooperate with the investigation and place all the facts before the investigating officers," Azad said.

A senior CID official said Azad was being questioned in accordance with the court's directions and that the agency would examine all relevant material as part of the investigation.

"He has appeared before the investigating officers and the questioning is being carried out in connection with the allegations mentioned in the case," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)