Congress moves ECI against BJP’s Nandigram bypoll candidate over alleged age, qualification discrepancies

KOLKATA: The Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP-nominated candidate Hasirani Rath from the high-voltage West Bengal’s Nandigram assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur district for the upcoming bypoll on October 6.

Bringing serious charges of discrepancies in connection with Hasirani’s age and academic qualification, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) has demanded the ECI conduct an impartial inquiry to probe the allegations.

In a statement issued by the WBPCC, state president Subhankar Sarkar on Tuesday alleged that the national poll body has not yet taken steps despite serious discrepancies related to Hasirani’s academic qualifications and age being found as per the affidavit filed by the BJP candidate.

Rubbing off the allegations made by the Congress, the state BJP has slammed its rival for making such a false negative campaign against the saffron party candidate.

The BJP said that it is an ‘unsuccessful attempt’ by the Congress, which is all set to face defeat again in Nandigram this time.

According to the allegations levelled by the Congress, Hasirani has mentioned her age as 60 years in the affidavit and, at the same time, as per the same document, the year of passing the Madhyamik Examination is 1965. As a result, there are discrepancies between her age and year of passing the examination, the Congress claimed.

The Congress has also alleged that Hasirani has mentioned, as per the affidavit, the name of Chowkhali Ganga Padma Milan Kanya Vidyapith, from where she has passed the Madhyamik Examination. But the school had no government recognition for Class X standard during 1965, it alleged.

The BJP countered the Congress, claiming that there is no age-related problem with Hasirani. She was a student of Class X in 1980, the ruling party said, adding, “Owing to a typographical mistake in the affidavit of the candidate, the problem was created.”

Hasirani’s election office in Nandigram claimed that she has passed the matriculation examination from the same school under the system of Madhyamik Examination in Bengal during that period. She was born in 1965 and studied in Class X in 1980, it claimed.