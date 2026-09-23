TMC-BJP clashes rock Mukundapur, several hospitalised; parties trade charges

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress and BJP clashed in Mukundapur on the southeastern fringes of the city over control of a local party office, leaving several people injured, police and party sources said.

Police said the confrontation broke out on Tuesday after TMC workers held a rally demanding that a party office, which they claimed had been "forcefully occupied" by the BJP, be vacated. The police resorted to a baton-charge to disperse the rival groups, officials said.

Several TMC workers were reportedly hospitalised following the clashes.

The TMC alleged that BJP workers attacked its supporters during the rally. It also alleged that eggs were thrown at party leaders and women workers.

TMC spokesperson and the party's IT cell head Upasana Chowdhury alleged that she was molested and beaten with sticks by BJP workers who had gathered outside her residence.

She further claimed that the attackers hurled eggs at her, assaulted family members who tried to intervene and damaged the windshields of her car.

"We had gone to submit a memorandum, carrying the Constitution in our hands. But BJP-backed miscreants vandalised my car and attacked my home," Chowdhury said.

Former TMC MLA and former IPS officer Humayun Kabir also alleged that he was assaulted by BJP workers while trying to reach the Purba Jadavpur police station, where several party leaders were detained after the clashes.

In a video posted on Facebook, Kabir, with blood on his face and his shirt torn, alleged that he was attacked in front of police personnel. He claimed that the attackers took away his belongings, including cash, and broke his glasses.

Both parties held demonstrations outside the Purba Jadavpur police station following the clashes.