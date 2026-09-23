West Bengal CM to announce state industry policy ahead of the Durga Puja festival

KOLKATA: In a bid to woo industrial investments in West Bengal, the first-ever BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in the state may announce its industry policy before the Durga Puja festival in mid-October.

While addressing a programme on the allotment of land for industry at the Milan Mela complex in the city on Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister said that the state industry policy would be announced before the Durga Puja.

Giving a message to industrialists, Suvendu announced a toll-free number, 155-355, where they can call seeking administrative intervention if anybody, like an extortionist, threatens them by demanding money. The state government would take prompt and appropriate steps soon after receiving calls on the toll-free number, he said.

Before coming to power in Bengal, industrialisation in the state was one of the prime electoral promises of the BJP during the Assembly polls in the state.

Escalating his attack on the two previous governments, led by the CPI(M)-led Left Front for 34 years since 1977 and the Trinamool Congress for 15 years since 2011, for their failure to revive Bengal’s moribund industries, Suvendu alleged that the CPI(M) destroyed everything and after that the Trinamool Congress decided not to acquire land for investors. “Mamata Banerjee, coming to power in the state, announced that she won’t acquire land. According to her policy, investors would have to find land for industries,” he said.

“Buddhadeb Bhattacharya had tried a bit, but his party CPI(M) had a very negative policy on industrialisation issues. The Tatas left the small car project site in Singur because of Mamata’s negative politics,” Suvendu, who was then with the Trinamool Congress and active in the land movement in Singur and Nandigram in the state, said at the programme.