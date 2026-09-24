Adani Group to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035

KOLKATA: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that Adani Group will invest around one lakh crore rupees in industries ranging ‌from ⁠ports, roads, power generation and logistics to hyperscale data ⁠centers in West Bengal by 2035.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a 2,000-bed hospital inside the Silicon Valley complex in the New Town area near Kolkata along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Adani said the group would spend Rs 4,000 crore on the multi-speciality 'Adani Arogya Mandir', and the project would create 10,000 jobs. He expressed his desire to invest in Bengal while delivering his address in the gathering where his wife Preeti Adani and son Karan Adani were also present.

“After Gujarat, West Bengal will be his second destination for work. A huge opportunity for industrial investments is waiting for this state. I offer my pranam to Bengal as well as Kolkata also. Mundra port in Gujarat was my first ‘karmabhumi’ and now Bengal is my second ‘karmabhumi.’ Under the able leadership of the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Bengal will go ahead for developments,” he said.

Adani said 1000 beds at the not-for-profit hospital would be reserved for economically weaker sections eligible under state and central health insurance schemes, and the facility would also house a medical college along with research and care infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Adani, along with his wife and son, offered prayers at the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata. He is also expected to meet and have lunch with the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Sources said the meeting is likely to focus on fresh industrial projects and new investment opportunities in West Bengal. The discussions may also cover proposed urban renewal projects, including the redevelopment of Kumartuli Ghat and the renovation of the Writers' Buildings.

Later in the day, Adani is scheduled to address members of a business chamber.