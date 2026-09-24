‘Suvendu Adhikari is misusing power’: Jailed Congress candidate’s wife to campaign in Nandigram

Arpita Pradhan, wife of incarcerated Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, on Thursday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had “misused power” to put her husband behind bars and implicated him in “false cases” ahead of the October 6 Nandigram bypoll.

Addressing a press conference at Bidhan Bhavan, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress headquarters, Arpita thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for extending support to her husband and urged all opposition parties to join hands against the ruling BJP in the bypoll.

She also announced that she and her daughter would campaign in Nandigram from September 25 on behalf of Milan Pradhan, who is unable to canvass for himself while in judicial custody.

Pradhan was arrested and subsequently remanded in judicial custody till October 5, a day before polling, in connection with multiple 19-year-old cases, including a murder case, related to the 2007 anti-land acquisition agitation in Nandigram.

His arrest came shortly after Mamata Banerjee announced her faction of the TMC's support for Pradhan in the bypoll following the withdrawal of its own candidate.

“Why was my husband sent to jail just before this election in such an old case? Suvendu Adhikari was also an accused in the same case, so why is he out? This has happened because we are from the opposition,” Arpita said.